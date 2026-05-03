Four people were shot and injured in a drive‑by shooting on Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, in the early hours of Saturday. London Police and the Ambulance Service responded within four minutes. A 25‑year‑old man remains in life‑threatening condition, while three others, aged 21, 47, and 70 suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are investigating and hunting for the suspects involved in the attack.

Quick Police Response

Specialist crime officers and the London Ambulance Service arrived swiftly after reports of gunfire, providing emergency treatment at the scene before transporting the victims to the hospital.

Community Shock And Support

A local shop worker, Moh John, who witnessed the aftermath, described people running for shelter after the shots. He kept the supermarket doors locked temporarily as frightened locals sought refuge.

Barbecue Interrupted

The shooting happened after a barbecue event on Coldharbour Lane. Residents told PA the area was usually peaceful despite recent knife incidents, making the shooting particularly alarming for the community.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo said: “This was an act of indiscriminate violence, and we will work relentlessly to bring the suspects to justice.”

He urged anyone with information or footage to contact police quoting CAD 557/2May or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Local officers will maintain an increased presence in the area to reassure residents.