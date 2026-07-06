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RIDE RESCHEDULDED Brighton World Naked Bike Ride Rescheduled for 12 September 2026

Brighton World Naked Bike Ride Rescheduled for 12 September 2026

The Brighton World Naked Bike Ride, a major annual event promoting cycling, body positivity and environmental awareness, has been rescheduled for Saturday 12 September 2026 after a June postponement due to a protest clash in the city. Sussex Police have cooperated with organisers to allow full nudity during the demonstration, which aims to be the biggest yet.

20th Anniversary Milestone

This year marks the 20th anniversary and edition of the Brighton ride, making it a significant milestone for one of the UK’s largest World Naked Bike Ride events. Previous peak years have seen up to 1,000 riders cycle through the city.

Organisers Rally Riders

Organisers expressed gratitude for participants’ understanding regarding the postponement, saying: “Brighton’s next World Naked Bike Ride HAS NOW BEEN RESCHEDULED and we are pleased to confirm that the new date is SATURDAY 12th SEPTEMBER 2026.” They encouraged people to join, aiming to create the most colourful and influential demonstration yet.

Event Details And Route

Riders will traditionally gather before cycling through Brighton city centre, ending with an optional sea swim—a welcome dip as the sea will be warmer in September. Full details about the meeting point and route will be announced closer to the event.

Police Cooperation

Sussex Police have worked with organisers to support the event while ensuring public safety, allowing full nudity during the ride. This cooperation highlights the city’s commitment to safe, peaceful demonstrations promoting positive causes.

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