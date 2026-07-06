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SELF DEFENCE Two Teens Acquitted of Amen Teklay Murder in Glasgow St George’s Cross

Two Teens Acquitted of Amen Teklay Murder in Glasgow St George’s Cross

Two teenagers, now aged 16 and 17, have been found not guilty of murdering 15-year-old Amen Teklay after he was fatally stabbed in Glasgow’s St George’s Cross in March 2025. The High Court in Glasgow ruled the killing was in self-defence following a confrontation involving swords during a long-running feud.

Self-defence Claim Upheld

The younger accused admitted stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing Amen but said it was to protect himself from an imminent threat as Amen approached with a blade. The jury accepted this defence, concluding that the use of force was reasonable and proportionate under the circumstances.

Feud Escalated Over Months

Evidence revealed a violent dispute between the boys that had been ongoing for several months, including CCTV footage of earlier clashes and messages referencing weapons. Prosecutors argued the accused sought out Amen that night, but the defence claimed the opposite.

Older Teen Denies Involvement

The 17-year-old was present but insisted he did not engage in any violence, saying he kept his distance and “did not lay a finger on him.” The jury unanimously found him not guilty.

Community Reacts To Verdict

A representative for Amen’s family described their response as one of shock and grief, noting that the outcome was “not the decision they expected or wanted.” Amen, originally from Eritrea, was remembered as a bright and creative young person with interests in music and media.

Case Concludes Amid Lingering Impact

With both teenagers cleared, the tragic case has ended, leaving the local community to come to terms with the aftermath of a feud that turned deadly. The judge formally discharged the jury and thanked them for their service.

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Topics :Crime

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