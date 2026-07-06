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FIND HER New CCTV Footage Released in Search for Missing Essex Woman

New CCTV Footage Released in Search for Missing Essex Woman

Essex Police have released previously unseen CCTV footage in the ongoing hunt for Vitoria Barreto, a 31-year-old woman who vanished in Brightlingsea on 3 March. Despite extensive searches and four months of investigations, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Tracking Vitoria’s Last Movements

The footage compiles CCTV clips and images from 3 and 4 March, mapping Vitoria’s route from Wivenhoe to the Hurst Green area. She was last spotted boarding the number 87 bus in Wivenhoe at around 1:30pm and was caught on a doorbell camera in Hurst Green just after 2:30pm.

Police Appeal For Information

Detective Superintendent Anna Granger urged the public not to forget Vitoria as the case passes the 120-day mark. “We hope this new video will encourage anyone with information, however small, to come forward,” she said. Police continue to review Vitoria’s phone and financial records as part of the investigation.

Family Pleads For Answers

Vitoria’s family in Essex and Brazil remain at the centre of police inquiries. Det Supt Granger acknowledged the difficult wait for loved ones: “Every day without answers is incredibly hard for them. We remain in regular contact and they are continuously updated on our progress.”

Still No Sign Of Vitoria

Despite months of enquiries and searches following Vitoria’s disappearance after failing to meet a friend the day after she was last seen, Essex Police have yet to uncover any substantial clues pointing to her location. The public’s help is vital to breaking the mystery. Anyone with information on Vitoria Barreto’s disappearance is urged to contact Essex Police immediately.

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