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COURT REMAND Anthony Howells Charged with Murder After Royal Wootton Bassett Crash

Anthony Howells Charged with Murder After Royal Wootton Bassett Crash

Anthony Howells, 43, of Reids Piece, Purton, appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 6 July charged with the murder of a woman in her 70s following a collision on the B4696 near Royal Wootton Bassett last Tuesday. He faces multiple charges including dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene, and failing to provide information.

Serious Charges Laid

Howells did not enter a plea during the hearing and was remanded in custody. The charges stem from a road traffic incident involving a female victim in her 70s from Royal Wootton Bassett, resulting in her death.

Next Court Appearance Scheduled

Howells is due to appear again at Bristol Crown Court on 8 July. Police continue to investigate the full circumstances of the collision on the B4696.

Police Appeal And Investigation

Wiltshire Police remain tight-lipped pending the ongoing court proceedings but have reiterated the seriousness of the charges connected to the collision. They have appealed for witnesses or further information related to the incident.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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