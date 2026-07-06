Kent Firefighters Tackle Margate Grass Fire Near Railway Lines

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a grass fire near the railway lines on Broadley Road in Margate on Monday 6 July 2026. Two fire engines were dispatched, and crews used high-pressure hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Swift Firefighting Action

Firefighters quickly contained the grass fire to prevent any spread towards the nearby railway lines. The prompt response helped minimise disruption and potential damage in the busy Thanet area.

No Injuries Reported

Thankfully, there were no casualties or injuries associated with the fire. Emergency crews ensured the scene was made safe before standing down shortly after the incident.

Unknown Fire Cause

The origin of the grass fire near Broadley Road remains under investigation. Authorities have yet to determine how the blaze started as there have been no further reports or suspicions revealed.

Community Safety Reminder

Residents and visitors in Margate and surrounding areas are reminded to be vigilant with outdoor fire hazards, especially near transport infrastructure such as railway lines. Fire services continue to encourage reporting any suspicious activity or signs of fire quickly.