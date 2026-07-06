Thai Family Rejects Payout After Daughter Murdered by Australian in Pattaya

The family of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla has refused any compensation from Simon Carman, the 46-year-old Australian charged with her murder in Pattaya, Thailand. Carman, accused of killing the teenager and dumping her body in a suitcase by railway tracks, is currently held at Pattaya Remand Prison after police caught him attempting to flee the country. The family’s stance is significant amid Thai law allowing criminals to reduce sentences through victim compensation.

Family Refuses Compensation

Tunchanok’s father, Thongchai Donhomla, spoke out against accepting any payout, emphasising his love for his daughter and rejecting any offer that would reduce Carman’s sentence. He told ABC: “Even though I am poor, I will not trade my daughter’s dignity for money.” The family remains firm that Carman must face the harshest penalties available, including life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Legal Loophole In Thailand

A unique aspect of Thai law permits convicted criminals to pay compensation to victims’ families in exchange for lighter sentences. This practice has precedent. In 2022, British man Shane Kenneth Looker received a reduced sentence after paying a £291,000 settlement to the family of a murder victim, following his extradition and guilty plea.

Case Impact And Wider Context

Unlike previous cases, Tunchanok’s family refuses any financial settlement, underscoring their desire for full justice without compromise. Carman’s financial ability to offer compensation is also in question, but the family’s decision shows money will not sway their pursuit of accountability.

Carmans Detainment Continues

Simon Carman remains in Pattaya Remand Prison awaiting trial. His fate now lies in the hands of the Thai legal system, as the family insists on maximum punishment. For further details on the WhatsApp messages Carman sent after the murder, click here.