Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

AIRPORT BLAZE Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

A huge fire erupted near Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport in Majorca at 3:15pm on Monday afternoon, spreading rapidly toward the runway and causing loud explosions. Firefighters and emergency services are tackling the blaze near a fuel storage site, while authorities have activated the airport’s fire protection plan and advised nearby residents in Son Banya to stay indoors due to heavy smoke.

Fire Spreads Quickly

The fire started in a lorry and spread to surrounding vehicles including trucks, igniting tyres and intensifying the flames. Fuel tankers and dry grass are feeding the blaze as it advances towards the airport. Two firefighters have been treated for smoke inhalation amid containment efforts.

Airport On High Alert

Despite the proximity of the fire to the runway, air traffic remains operational with precautionary measures in place. Police have closed a nearby road, causing traffic delays on the Llucmajor motorway, while all emergency services coordinate to manage the situation.

Official Warnings Issued

“We are closely following the fire declared at Mercapalma. All emergency services are working in a coordinated manner to control the fire and guarantee safety at all times,” said Marga Prohens, President of the Balearic Islands. “We appreciate their swift action and ask everyone to follow only official information channels.”

Residents are urged to remain indoors as the smoke plume is visible from distant locations such as Illetes.

Regional Fire Crisis

This latest blaze follows a deadly fire in June in Magaluf that claimed two lives and injured 24. Large wildfires continue to threaten communities across Europe, with evacuations underway in France and Greece due to uncontrolled fires menacing populated areas and critical infrastructure.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :AviationFire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Person Seriously Injured in Jet Ski Incident off Calshot

JETSKI INJURY Person Seriously Injured in Jet Ski Incident off Calshot

UK News
BBQ Fire in Chatham Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

BBQ ALERT BBQ Fire in Chatham Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

UK News
Cricklade Pet Shop Owner Killed in Lydiard Plain Head-On Crash Investigated as Murder

FIRST PICTURE Cricklade Pet Shop Owner Killed in Lydiard Plain Head-On Crash Investigated as Murder

UK News
Djokovic Warned for Foul-Mouthed Outburst in Wimbledon Fourth Round

TENNIS TEMPERS Djokovic Warned for Foul-Mouthed Outburst in Wimbledon Fourth Round

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

MAJOR RESPONCE Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

UK News
Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

MURDER PROBE Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Man Over Alleged Incident Near Brighton’s The Level

POLICE APPEAL Sussex Police Seek Man Over Alleged Incident Near Brighton’s The Level

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing Margate Girl Last Seen Near Euston Station

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal for Missing Margate Girl Last Seen Near Euston Station

UK News
Vintage Buses Return on Eastbourne’s Classic Bus Running Day

HERITAGE JOURNEY Vintage Buses Return on Eastbourne’s Classic Bus Running Day

UK News
Bodies of Two Men Found in Car Buried in Underbrush After 11-Day Search in Lancashire

TRAGIC DISCOVERY Bodies of Two Men Found in Car Buried in Underbrush After 11-Day Search in Lancashire

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

HATE PROBE Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

UK News
Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

UK News
Bus Crash Closes College Road Near Crystal Palace

HORROR SMASH Bus Crash Closes College Road Near Crystal Palace

UK News
Bus Crash Closes College Road Near Crystal Palace

Bus Crash Closes College Road Near Crystal Palace

UK News
Murder Probe After 19-Year-Old Dies in Milton Keynes Stabbing

FATAL STABBING Murder Probe After 19-Year-Old Dies in Milton Keynes Stabbing

UK News
Murder Probe After 19-Year-Old Dies in Milton Keynes Stabbing

Murder Probe After 19-Year-Old Dies in Milton Keynes Stabbing

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

INJURY SHOCKER Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

UK News
Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

UK News
Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis

HEALTH BATTLE Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis

UK News
Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis

Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis

UK News
Harry Kane Hilarious Post-Match Interview After Mexico Win

KANE VOICE Harry Kane Hilarious Post-Match Interview After Mexico Win

UK News
Harry Kane Hilarious Post-Match Interview After Mexico Win

Harry Kane Hilarious Post-Match Interview After Mexico Win

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

UK News
Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

UK News
Fatal A20 Collision in Sellindge Leaves Passenger Dead and Driver Critical

FATAL CRASH Fatal A20 Collision in Sellindge Leaves Passenger Dead and Driver Critical

UK News
Fatal A20 Collision in Sellindge Leaves Passenger Dead and Driver Critical

Fatal A20 Collision in Sellindge Leaves Passenger Dead and Driver Critical

UK News
Firefighters Tackling Major Blaze In Winchester City Centre

Firefighters Tackling Major Blaze In Winchester City Centre

UK News
Firefighters Tackling Major Blaze In Winchester City Centre

Firefighters Tackling Major Blaze In Winchester City Centre

UK News
Watch Live