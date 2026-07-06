Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

A huge fire erupted near Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport in Majorca at 3:15pm on Monday afternoon, spreading rapidly toward the runway and causing loud explosions. Firefighters and emergency services are tackling the blaze near a fuel storage site, while authorities have activated the airport’s fire protection plan and advised nearby residents in Son Banya to stay indoors due to heavy smoke.

Fire Spreads Quickly

The fire started in a lorry and spread to surrounding vehicles including trucks, igniting tyres and intensifying the flames. Fuel tankers and dry grass are feeding the blaze as it advances towards the airport. Two firefighters have been treated for smoke inhalation amid containment efforts.

Airport On High Alert

Despite the proximity of the fire to the runway, air traffic remains operational with precautionary measures in place. Police have closed a nearby road, causing traffic delays on the Llucmajor motorway, while all emergency services coordinate to manage the situation.

Official Warnings Issued

“We are closely following the fire declared at Mercapalma. All emergency services are working in a coordinated manner to control the fire and guarantee safety at all times,” said Marga Prohens, President of the Balearic Islands. “We appreciate their swift action and ask everyone to follow only official information channels.”

Residents are urged to remain indoors as the smoke plume is visible from distant locations such as Illetes.

Regional Fire Crisis

This latest blaze follows a deadly fire in June in Magaluf that claimed two lives and injured 24. Large wildfires continue to threaten communities across Europe, with evacuations underway in France and Greece due to uncontrolled fires menacing populated areas and critical infrastructure.