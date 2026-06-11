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WASTE CRIME Swindon Roofer Jailed for Illegal Waste Dumping Near Cricklade

Swindon Roofer Jailed for Illegal Waste Dumping Near Cricklade

A Swindon roofer, Ashleigh Witts, 36, was sentenced at Swindon Magistrates Court on 29 May after illegally dumping construction waste in Latton near Cricklade in March 2025. Wiltshire Council officers traced the waste back to his business, ARW Property Services, exposing breaches including failure to produce waste transfer documentation and operating without a valid waste carrier’s licence. This prosecution highlights the council’s firm stance against environmental crime affecting local communities.

Illegal Dumping Caught

Wiltshire Council officers discovered a large quantity of construction waste at the Latton site, including roofing materials such as felt, chipboard, and tiles. Investigations linked the waste directly to Witts’ roofing business based in Swindon, revealing that waste carrier tracking data proved the materials were dumped unlawfully.

Failure To Comply

Despite repeated requests, Witts failed to attend timely interviews and gave ‘no comment’ responses. Additionally, he did not provide the legally required waste transfer notes nor pay two fixed penalty notices issued by the council, leaving prosecution as the only option.

Community Order Imposed

Witts received a 12-month community order mandating 140 hours of unpaid work. He was also fined, with total costs amounting to £1,114. The judgment underlines the legal consequences of breaching waste disposal laws.

Councils Warning

“This case sends a very clear message – we will take action against anyone committing environmental crime within our county,” said Cllr Martin Smith, Wiltshire’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Streetscene and Flooding. “Fly-tipping is a serious offence. Those paid to handle waste must comply with legal duties or face prosecution and significant penalties.”

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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