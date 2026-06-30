Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

EBOLA ALERT Glasgow Hospital Ward Locked Down Over Suspected Ebola Case

Glasgow Hospital Ward Locked Down Over Suspected Ebola Case

A ward at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital was put on lockdown early Tuesday after a patient showing suspected Ebola symptoms was admitted to the Acute Receiving Unit. Emergency infection control protocols were instantly activated by hospital staff as Public Health Scotland confirmed established procedures were followed to identify and isolate the case.

Strict Infection Control

The hospital implemented stringent containment measures as part of well-rehearsed protocols designed to prevent the spread of Ebola. These include rapid assessment and isolation of patients displaying symptoms consistent with the virus.

Ongoing Ebola Outbreak

The alert comes amid Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, where health services are battling active transmission. UK health authorities maintain heightened surveillance on travellers from these affected regions.

Public Health Response

Public Health Scotland confirmed the use of specific testing and monitoring procedures for suspected cases arriving in the UK. This ensures early detection and reduces the risk of onward transmission in healthcare settings.

Patient Status Unclear

At this stage, no further information has been released regarding the patient’s condition or Ebola test results as the situation remains under close medical review.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

MISSING APPEAL Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

UK News
Specialist Ambulance Rescue in Tippings Wood Rainworth

RESCUE EFFORTS Specialist Ambulance Rescue in Tippings Wood Rainworth

UK News
Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

MURDER INVESIGATION Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

UK News

POLICE ARREST Man Arrested After Car Hits Five Pedestrians in Ealing Broadway

UK News
Man Charged with Rape and Murder of Toddler in Chertsey Apartment

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Rape and Murder of Toddler in Chertsey Apartment

UK News
Tonbridge Sex Offender Sentenced to Extra 8 Years Over New Victims

JUSTICE SERVED Tonbridge Sex Offender Sentenced to Extra 8 Years Over New Victims

UK News
East Midlands Ambulance Declares Critical Incident Amid Heat and NHS Strain

AMBULANCE ALERT East Midlands Ambulance Declares Critical Incident Amid Heat and NHS Strain

UK News
Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

BRING HER HOME Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

UK News
Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

UK News
Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

TRAGIC NEWS Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

Breaking News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

HERO RESCUE Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

UK News
Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

UK News
Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

WATER TRAGEDY Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

UK News
Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

UK News
Fundraiser Launched for Convicted Southampton Killer Vickrum Digwa

CROWDFUNDING CONTROVERSY Fundraiser Launched for Convicted Southampton Killer Vickrum Digwa

UK News
Fundraiser Launched for Convicted Southampton Killer Vickrum Digwa

Fundraiser Launched for Convicted Southampton Killer Vickrum Digwa

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Dies in Kingsteignton Home

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Woman Dies in Kingsteignton Home

UK News
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Dies in Kingsteignton Home

Murder Probe Underway After Woman Dies in Kingsteignton Home

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

KNIFE ATTACK Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

TACKLING ABUSE HEAD ON Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

UK News
Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

UK News
Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

BEACH CLOSURE Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

UK News
Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

UK News
Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

FOOTBALL SCANDAL Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

UK News
Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

UK News
Watch Live