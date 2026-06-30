Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MANHUNT Drink-Drive Father Fails to Appear After Milton Keynes Baby Death Conviction

Drink-Drive Father Fails to Appear After Milton Keynes Baby Death Conviction

A father convicted of causing the death of his seven-month-old daughter in a head-on collision in Milton Keynes has gone on the run after failing to attend sentencing. Emmanuel Sakyi, 31, was twice the legal alcohol limit and driving on the wrong side of Bond Avenue when his Peugeot 508 crashed into a Fiat 500 on 4 December 2022. His daughter Emmanuela, who had been sitting on her mother’s lap in the front seat, died in hospital the next day from blunt force abdominal trauma, a post-mortem revealed.

Conviction And Sentence

Sakyi, from Garraways, Milton Keynes, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after a trial. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court but did not attend the hearing, prompting police to issue a public appeal.

Fugitive Status Confirmed

After fleeing the crash scene on foot, Sakyi was initially arrested at his home but has since absconded, with Thames Valley Police warning the public not to approach him.

Public Appeal For Information

Detective Sergeant Ed Crofts of the serious collision investigation unit said: “This is a devastating case where a child’s life has been lost. Our inquiries are focused on ensuring Sakyi faces the consequences of his actions.” Police describe Sakyi as a black male, medium build, about 5ft 3in (1.6m) tall.

How to Help

Anyone with information on Sakyi’s whereabouts is urged to contact Thames Valley Police via 101 or report online referencing case number 20260622-2396.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal After Van And Motorcycle Collision Near Redruth

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Van And Motorcycle Collision Near Redruth

UK News
Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

TACKLING ABUSE HEAD ON Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

UK News
Six Feared Dead as Charter Boat Sinks Off Vancouver Coast

BOAT TRAGEDY Six Feared Dead as Charter Boat Sinks Off Vancouver Coast

UK News
Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

BEACH CLOSURE Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

UK News
Pub Brawl Erupts in Romesh Ranganathan’s Hometown Crawley

PUB BRAWL Pub Brawl Erupts in Romesh Ranganathan’s Hometown Crawley

UK News
Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

FOOTBALL SCANDAL Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

UK News
The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Died Of AIDS At 35 In Los Angeles

CELEBRITY TRAGEDY The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Died Of AIDS At 35 In Los Angeles

UK News

TERROR MANHUNT Monaco Explosion Leaves Three Ukrainians Critical As Police Hunt Bomber

UK News
Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

TRAFFIC CHAOS Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

UK News
Gosport Ex-Soldier Cleared of Charges from Southampton Riots

COURT VERDICT Gosport Ex-Soldier Cleared of Charges from Southampton Riots

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Arrested Over Worthing Vehicle Scam Targeting Elderly

FRAUD ALERT Two Arrested Over Worthing Vehicle Scam Targeting Elderly

UK News
Two Arrested Over Worthing Vehicle Scam Targeting Elderly

Two Arrested Over Worthing Vehicle Scam Targeting Elderly

UK News
Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

FAMILY TRAGEDY Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

UK News
Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

FATAL CROSSING Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

STABBING ARREST Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

UK News
Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

UK News
Ex-Humberside Police Comms Head Jailed Over Child Sex Abuses in Hull

POLICE JAILING Ex-Humberside Police Comms Head Jailed Over Child Sex Abuses in Hull

UK News
Ex-Humberside Police Comms Head Jailed Over Child Sex Abuses in Hull

Ex-Humberside Police Comms Head Jailed Over Child Sex Abuses in Hull

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Glasgow Hospital Ward Locked Down Over Suspected Ebola Case

EBOLA ALERT Glasgow Hospital Ward Locked Down Over Suspected Ebola Case

UK News
Glasgow Hospital Ward Locked Down Over Suspected Ebola Case

Glasgow Hospital Ward Locked Down Over Suspected Ebola Case

UK News
Wiltshire Police Officer Given Suspended Sentence for Assaulting 13-Year-Old

SUSPENDED SENTANCE Wiltshire Police Officer Given Suspended Sentence for Assaulting 13-Year-Old

UK News
Wiltshire Police Officer Given Suspended Sentence for Assaulting 13-Year-Old

Wiltshire Police Officer Given Suspended Sentence for Assaulting 13-Year-Old

UK News
Harry Brook Ready to Accept England Test Captaincy After Stokes Retirement

CAPTAINCY CALL Harry Brook Ready to Accept England Test Captaincy After Stokes Retirement

UK News
Harry Brook Ready to Accept England Test Captaincy After Stokes Retirement

Harry Brook Ready to Accept England Test Captaincy After Stokes Retirement

UK News
Watch Live