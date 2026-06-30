Drink-Drive Father Fails to Appear After Milton Keynes Baby Death Conviction

A father convicted of causing the death of his seven-month-old daughter in a head-on collision in Milton Keynes has gone on the run after failing to attend sentencing. Emmanuel Sakyi, 31, was twice the legal alcohol limit and driving on the wrong side of Bond Avenue when his Peugeot 508 crashed into a Fiat 500 on 4 December 2022. His daughter Emmanuela, who had been sitting on her mother’s lap in the front seat, died in hospital the next day from blunt force abdominal trauma, a post-mortem revealed.

Conviction And Sentence

Sakyi, from Garraways, Milton Keynes, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after a trial. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court but did not attend the hearing, prompting police to issue a public appeal.

Fugitive Status Confirmed

After fleeing the crash scene on foot, Sakyi was initially arrested at his home but has since absconded, with Thames Valley Police warning the public not to approach him.

Public Appeal For Information

Detective Sergeant Ed Crofts of the serious collision investigation unit said: “This is a devastating case where a child’s life has been lost. Our inquiries are focused on ensuring Sakyi faces the consequences of his actions.” Police describe Sakyi as a black male, medium build, about 5ft 3in (1.6m) tall.

How to Help

Anyone with information on Sakyi’s whereabouts is urged to contact Thames Valley Police via 101 or report online referencing case number 20260622-2396.