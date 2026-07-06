Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

Jordan Henderson suffered a serious wrist injury during England’s post-match celebrations following their 3-2 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on July 6, 2026. Although he did not play a minute in the game, the Liverpool captain received a yellow card and then injured himself trying to climb back onto the pitch via an advertising board. The injury was confirmed by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who described it as a “really bad” wrist injury.

Injury Caught On Video

While the incident was not shown in the live broadcast, online footage reveals Henderson awkwardly landing on his arm after attempting to climb over a pink Adidas advertising board. The clip quickly circulated on social media, raising concern among fans.

Henderson’s Role Despite Injury

Despite the wrist injury, Henderson’s value to the England squad remains significant. Tuchel noted that Henderson is primarily in the team to provide leadership and moral support to less experienced players, a contribution that continues even with his injury.

Team Reaction And Support

Fans and teammates are hopeful for a swift recovery. Many offered well-wishes with messages hoping Henderson will recover quickly and return to form. His presence in the squad is seen as crucial both on and off the pitch.

Related Coverage

For more on England’s dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico and Harry Kane’s memorable post-match interview, click here.