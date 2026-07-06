Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

In recent days, new attempts have intensified to discredit one of the key specialists in the legal defence of Konstantin Rudnev — Costa Rican lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde. Instead of discussing the substance of the case, media materials are appearing that focus on old disciplinary issues. However, a clear, targeted campaign can be seen behind this information activity.

Similar tactics have been used in other high-profile cases. Alexei Navalny’s lawyer was also subjected to criminal prosecution, pressure, and various sanctions. The same pattern is now playing out in Rudnev’s case: he had a strong lawyer — Argentine attorney Carlos Broitman. Pressure was immediately applied to him, and a criminal case was even opened against him in Argentina. Methods of intimidation are constantly used to ensure Rudnev has no strong defender.

Iveth Quesada Ugalde is an experienced lawyer known for her principled stance and willingness to defend the rights of representatives of various religious and spiritual movements. It is precisely this quality that has apparently made her an inconvenient figure for certain circles that prefer to see only one side in such cases.

Questions for the Sources of Criticism

Many of the accusations and “exposés” directed at the lawyer come from sources closely linked to law enforcement agencies and traditional religious institutions. This naturally raises the question: how objective are these assessments?

– A deep analysis of the circumstances of each disciplinary case is not always conducted.

– Old stories are taken out of context and presented as a decisive argument.

– At the same time, the fact that the lawyer has repeatedly faced serious pressure because of her professional activities is ignored.

It creates the impression that certain structures are interested in maximally weakening the legal defence of “undesirable” religious communities. When a lawyer works effectively and vigorously defends her clients’ rights, any available mechanisms are used against her — from disciplinary proceedings to information attacks.

Why This Matters

Ivett Quesada Ugalde refused to accept the compromises offered to her in exchange for softening her position. It was precisely after this refusal that attempts to remove her from the cases intensified. Prolonged suspensions, disqualifications, and subsequent appeals look less like routine administrative procedures and more like a tool of pressure against an inconvenient specialist.

In the modern world, where freedom of conscience and the right to defence are constitutional principles, such methods raise serious questions. Instead of honest legal debate, we are witnessing attempts to shape negative public opinion around a lawyer who helps people who have chosen a spiritual path different from the mainstream.

Search engines are already being flooded with these materials. However, it is important to understand: behind the sensational headlines, there is often not objective information, but a desire to remove a strong lawyer capable of effectively handling complex international cases.

Ivett Quesada Ugalde’s professionalism and resilience speak for themselves. Attempts to discredit her by dredging up old stories do not change the main point — she continues to do her job, defending the rights and interests of her clients.

Society should approach such campaigns with scepticism and focus first and foremost on the facts and results of her legal work, rather than on ordered information dumps.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Health Secretary Defends NHS AI Triage Rollout to 200000 Patients

AI TRIAGE Health Secretary Defends NHS AI Triage Rollout to 200000 Patients

UK News
Brighton Seafront Transformed by March of the Mermaids Parade 2026

SEA SPECTACLE Brighton Seafront Transformed by March of the Mermaids Parade 2026

UK News
EasyJet Flight Diverts to Munich After Technical Issue Strands Passengers

FLIGHT DIRVERSION EasyJet Flight Diverts to Munich After Technical Issue Strands Passengers

UK News
Asda Launches Giant ‘Chilli Con Kane’ Ahead of England vs Mexico Clash

FOOD TRIBUTE Asda Launches Giant ‘Chilli Con Kane’ Ahead of England vs Mexico Clash

UK News
E-fit Released After Sexual Assault on Girl in Ham Woods Plymouth

E FIT E-fit Released After Sexual Assault on Girl in Ham Woods Plymouth

UK News
Two Arrested After Fatal Stabbing of 22-Year-Old in Hounslow

FIRST PICTURE Two Arrested After Fatal Stabbing of 22-Year-Old in Hounslow

UK News
Two Arrested in Hounslow Murder Probe Over Fatal Stabbing

DOUBLE ARREST Two Arrested in Hounslow Murder Probe Over Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Car Crashes into Telegraph Pole in Aberystwyth

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Car Crashes into Telegraph Pole in Aberystwyth

UK News
Bromsgrove Parents Fundraiser for Air Conditioning at Lickey Hills Primary

SCHOOL FUND Bromsgrove Parents Fundraiser for Air Conditioning at Lickey Hills Primary

UK News
63-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Whiston Hospital

POLICE PROBE 63-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Whiston Hospital

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

MAJOR RESPONCE Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

UK News
Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

MURDER PROBE Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

UK News
Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Man Over Alleged Incident Near Brighton’s The Level

POLICE APPEAL Sussex Police Seek Man Over Alleged Incident Near Brighton’s The Level

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Man Over Alleged Incident Near Brighton’s The Level

Sussex Police Seek Man Over Alleged Incident Near Brighton’s The Level

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

TRIO ARRESTED Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

UK News
Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

UK News
Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

MURDER PROBE Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

UK News
Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

UK News
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

FIRE ALERT Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

UK News
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
London Woman Jailed Five Years for Warwickshire House Sitting Thefts

HOUSE THEFT London Woman Jailed Five Years for Warwickshire House Sitting Thefts

UK News
London Woman Jailed Five Years for Warwickshire House Sitting Thefts

London Woman Jailed Five Years for Warwickshire House Sitting Thefts

UK News
England vs Mexico Match Delayed by Electrical Storm at Azteca Stadium

MATCH DELAY England vs Mexico Match Delayed by Electrical Storm at Azteca Stadium

UK News
England vs Mexico Match Delayed by Electrical Storm at Azteca Stadium

England vs Mexico Match Delayed by Electrical Storm at Azteca Stadium

UK News
England Face Mexico’s Iron Defence and Altitude Test in World Cup Last 16

TACTICAL CHALLENGE England Face Mexico’s Iron Defence and Altitude Test in World Cup Last 16

UK News
England Face Mexico’s Iron Defence and Altitude Test in World Cup Last 16

England Face Mexico’s Iron Defence and Altitude Test in World Cup Last 16

UK News
Watch Live