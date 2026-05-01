Two Green Party election candidates were arrested in London on Thursday morning on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred through antisemitic posts online, the Metropolitan Police confirmed. The arrests come amid heightened tensions following a terrorist stabbing attack on two Jewish men in Golders Green just a day earlier.

Detained Under Public Order Act

The suspects were detained under Section 19 of the Public Order Act and taken into custody for questioning. Neither of the candidates has been named by authorities at this stage as the investigation continues.

Attack Sparks Community Shock

Thursday’s arrests follow a terrorist stabbing incident in north London’s Golders Green area, where two Jewish men were attacked. The assault has been formally declared a terrorist act, intensifying concerns within the capital’s Jewish population.

Green Party Under Scrutiny

The timing of these arrests has drawn fresh attention to ongoing criticism of the Green Party over alleged antisemitism issues. Party leader Zack Polanski faced backlash recently after suggesting Jewish community fears may be “a matter of perception” and for reposting criticism of police following the terrorist suspect’s arrest.

Investigation Ongoing Attack

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the investigation is still active. The Green Party declined to comment on the arrests. More details are expected as police enquiries progress.