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RIOT WARNING Three Arrested Over Belfast Riot Violence as Security Minister Issues Warning

Three Arrested Over Belfast Riot Violence as Security Minister Issues Warning

Three people were arrested following violent riots in Belfast on Tuesday night connected to the stabbing of NHS radiographer Stephen Ogilvie by Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid. The disorder prompted a strong warning from Security Minister Dan Jarvis, who said more arrests are expected as police and emergency services work to contain tensions and prevent further violence.

Minister Issues Firm Warning

Security Minister Dan Jarvis condemned the unrest during a House of Commons statement, urging rioters to stop. “You will be caught, and you will face the consequences of your actions,” he declared. Police and emergency responders were praised for their “great courage” amid the challenging scenes in Belfast.

Irish Border Security Questioned

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn questioned how Hadi Alodid entered the UK after flying from Paris to Dublin and crossing the open Irish border into Northern Ireland in February 2023. Benn raised these border security concerns during a briefing with Irish Minister Helen McEntee as investigations continue.

Suspect Held In Custody

Hadi Alodid, 30, charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, appeared via video link at Belfast Magistrates’ Court. Bail was refused, with warnings he is “unpredictable” and risks inciting further public disorder if released. He has been remanded for four weeks.

Victims Condition And Community Impact

Stephen Ogilvie, in his 40s and originally from Scotland, remains hospitalised after losing his left eye in the attack at their shared block of flats. The stabbing triggered outrage and subsequent riots, including targeted attacks on ethnic minorities amid community tensions.

PSNI Continue Investigation

The PSNI continue investigating both the stabbing and the linked violent riots. Authorities have urged the public to avoid further disorder, stressing accountability and the legal consequences for those involved across Belfast.

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Topics :Crime

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