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MIGRANT CROSSINGS First Sentences Under New Channel Crossing Law After Endangering Lives

First Sentences Under New Channel Crossing Law After Endangering Lives

The first convictions under the UK’s new offence for endangering lives during Channel crossings have been handed down at Canterbury Crown Court. Afghan national Mohammad Tajik, 32, received a two-year prison sentence for abandoning an overcrowded dinghy on 17 January. Meanwhile, Sudanese national Alnour Ali, 26, was jailed for two years and three months for a separate crossing on 9 April.

Dangerous Channel Crossings

Tajik was driving a dinghy across the English Channel when he left passengers stranded upon a rescue ship’s arrival. The boat was overcrowded, and many on board lacked life jackets amid poor weather. Prosecutor Daniel Bunting revealed Tajik lacked boating knowledge, relying on YouTube for guidance.

Footage Shows Unsafe Conditions

The court presented drone footage of Ali steering a dinghy carrying 74 people. Passengers dangerously straddled the craft’s side, some legs in the water, while a French boat distributed life jackets. Ali had the chance to stop the risky voyage but proceeded under pressure from armed traffickers.

Judge Highlights Risks

Judge Simon James stressed the peril of navigating busy shipping lanes in vessels not designed for such journeys. He noted the heightened risks from overcrowding, lack of safety equipment, and absence of navigation aids.    

Backgrounds And Asylum Claims

Ali, from Darfur, Sudan, was ordered to pilot the boat by traffickers and fled conflict at home. Tajik fled Afghanistan after witnessing family killings by the Taliban and sought asylum after being refused in Greece. Both have submitted UK asylum claims.

New Law Targets Sea Journey

The offence of endangering others by sea to the UK took effect in January 2026 under border security laws. It carries up to five years in prison, increasing to six for deportation order breaches. The law covers overcrowding, physical or psychological harm, and resistance to rescue on journeys from France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

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