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GASSED OVER PARKING DISPUTE Lymm Man Jailed Over Pepper Spray Attack in Parking Dispute

Lymm Man Jailed Over Pepper Spray Attack in Parking Dispute

A Lymm man has been jailed for 40 months after using pepper spray during a parking dispute in Warrington. Curtis Rogerson, 45, was convicted at Chester Crown Court on 4 June following the incident on 9 October 2025 near Eagle Brown in Lymm village, where he sprayed two men inside their van.

Parking Fight Turns Violent

The dispute began when the victims attempted to park while Rogerson drove into the space first, triggering a confrontation. The men moved their van but stayed inside when Rogerson returned, struck the van’s wing mirror, and sprayed a noxious substance into the vehicle.

Painful Pepper Spray Attack

The sprayed capsicinoids caused severe burning sensations and distress. Passers-by helped the victims who were left shaken and in pain by the sudden assault.

Police Track Down Suspect

Officers identified and arrested Rogerson, who admitted to using a harmful substance with intent, unlawful possession of a weapon, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. His sentence also includes unrelated witness intimidation charges.

Detective Warns On Escalating Disputes

“Rogerson let a small annoyance over a car parking space spiral out of control, purposefully spraying a substance into the faces of the two victims with the intent of causing them harm. The victims were merely sat inside their vehicle, and this must have been terrifying to suddenly be in pain with no knowledge of what they had been sprayed with and if they would be left with any lasting damage. Thankfully, both made a full recovery and Rogerson was held accountable for his actions and is now facing time behind bars.” – Detective Constable Kelsie Sherratt

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