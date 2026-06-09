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POLICE ATTACK Two Men Jailed for Throwing Grenade and Cone at Police in Southampton Protest

Two Men Jailed for Throwing Grenade and Cone at Police in Southampton Protest

Two men, Connor Bishop, 24, and Leon O’Leary, 41, have been jailed for violent disorder after throwing a smoke grenade and a traffic cone at police during protests in Southampton last week. The demonstrations erupted following the murder of student Henry Nowak, with police and local authorities stepping in to manage the unrest.

First Convictions In Disorder

Bishop and O’Leary are the first to be sentenced for violent disorder linked to the protests that followed the murder of Henry Nowak. O’Leary received a sentence of three years and one month, while Bishop was jailed for two years and eight months. Both men admitted to their violent actions and have prior convictions.

Protest Eruptions After Student Murder

The protests involved around 1,000 people and were sparked by the release of police body-camera footage showing 18-year-old Nowak being handcuffed moments before losing consciousness and later dying. The unrest resulted in multiple arrests and injuries to officers and a police dog.

Violence Against Police Officers

Footage from Southampton Crown Court revealed O’Leary calmly picking up a smoke grenade from the ground and throwing it at officers. During his arrest at his Basingstoke home, he resisted police and was found in possession of a samurai sword. Officers used PAVA spray to subdue him. Bishop was seen chasing officers while carrying and throwing a traffic cone, as well as throwing a box of screws and punching a wall.

Background And Legal Details

  • O’Leary has nine previous convictions involving 17 offences and claimed the samurai sword was decorative.
  • Bishop has seven convictions for nine offences and was on a community order for previous violent behaviour.
  • Bishop said in an interview he was influenced by peer pressure and alcohol during the protest.
  • The disorder cost the police over £400,000 and left 12 officers and one police dog injured.

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