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SLAVERY SENTANCE Couple Jailed for Modern Slavery Exploiting Worker in Cambridgeshire McDonald’s

Couple Jailed for Modern Slavery Exploiting Worker in Cambridgeshire McDonald’s

A Cambridgeshire couple have been sentenced for running a modern slavery operation that stole thousands of pounds from a man working at a McDonald’s restaurant. Jan Drevenak, 39, and Monika Olahova, 41, exploited a Czech man in his 40s who had recently lost his job, bringing him to the UK under false promises in 2017. The victim was forced to work long shifts while his wages were controlled and largely withheld by the pair.

Exploitation Through Deceit

Drevenak befriended the victim in the Czech Republic and promised him regular work and accommodation in the UK through family connections. After organising his transport, the victim initially lived with Drevenak in Derby and Bedford before moving closer to Drevenak’s relatives near Cambourne. The couple secured the victim a job at McDonald’s in Caxton Gibbet by completing online applications on his behalf.

Control And Abuse

Drevenak drove the victim to work, where he frequently worked 12-hour shifts but was often collected late or not at all. The victim’s wages—over £12,000 between March and October 2018—were paid into a bank account managed by Olahova, who gave the man only £90 during this period. When he requested more pay, he was told it would cover debts for transport, food, and accommodation. Drevenak also controlled the victim’s passport and ID and physically assaulted him on multiple occasions.

Breaking Free And Police Action

In October 2018, the victim escaped the couple’s control and moved in with Drevenak’s brother, after which his wages ceased going into Olahova’s account. Police received a tip-off about worker exploitation at the McDonald’s in October 2019 and conducted interviews with the victim as part of a specialist investigation.

Conviction And Sentencing

Drevenak, of Crown Gardens, Alconbury, and Olahova, of Stone Hill, St Neots, denied charges of holding a person in slavery and facilitating travel for exploitation but were found guilty at Luton Crown Court. On 4 June, Drevenak was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment and Olahova to six years and six months. Both face deportation after serving part of their sentences. The court also noted that Drevenak’s brothers, Ernest and Zdenek, were jailed earlier in 2024 for related offences.

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