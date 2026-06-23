Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

Dyfed-Powys Police, ambulance, and fire crews are on scene after a bus collision forced the closure of the A484 in Kidwelly on 23 June. The incident, first reported at 12.20pm, led to the safe evacuation of all passengers who are now receiving medical attention. The road remains shut between the Parc y Bocs roundabout and Llandyfaelog, causing travel disruption.

Passengers Safely Evacuated

Emergency services confirmed every passenger was safely removed from the bus. A rest centre at the John Burns Centre is open to offer support and welfare assistance to those affected.

Road Closure Hits Traffic

The A484 remains closed as emergency teams conduct their investigation and clear the scene. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes due to ongoing delays.

Heat Safety Advice Issued

Police urged motorists caught in traffic jams to stay hydrated and take heat precautions amid current warm conditions.

Health Board Alerts Hospitals

Hywel Dda Health Board warned local emergency departments to expect increased demand and longer waiting times as they triage patients from the collision.