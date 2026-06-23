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FIND HIM Missing Man Gary Swift Last Seen in Plymouth Cashpoint

Missing Man Gary Swift Last Seen in Plymouth Cashpoint

Police continue to search for Gary Swift, a 70-year-old man reported missing from Plymouth. Gary, from the Hooe area, was last spotted on CCTV at a cashpoint in Plymstock Broadway around 6.40am on Monday 22 June. Despite ongoing efforts by officers, he remains unlocated, prompting a public appeal for information.

Last Known Whereabouts

Gary was seen near a cashpoint early Monday morning in Plymstock Broadway, Plymouth. This location is now crucial to the investigation as police seek witnesses or anyone with sightings.

Physical Description

  • White male, slender build
  • Grey hair
  • 5ft 10in tall
  • Wearing a cream 1/4 zip top, a chequered shirt, dark shorts, and sandals

Police Appeal

Officers urge anyone who has seen Gary Swift or has information about his whereabouts to contact the police immediately on 999. When calling, quote log number 312 of 22 June.

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