Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

A 50-year-old Tajikistan national, Abdulmanon Aliev, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on a train in London. The case was investigated by British Transport Police‘s Major, Serious and Organised Crime team, highlighting the authorities’ vigilance on public transport safety.

Harsh Sentence Delivered

At Inner London Crown Court on 23 June, Aliev received a 12-year prison term, followed by a two-year extended licence period. He will also remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Multiple Charges Proven

Aliev was found guilty in April of one charge of Attempted Rape, two counts of Assault by Penetration, and three counts of Sexual Assault after a detailed trial.

Btps Role Key

The British Transport Police (BTP) played a crucial role through their MSOC team in investigating the incident, affirming their commitment to tackling serious crimes on the UK’s rail network.

Protecting Young Victims

This case underscores the ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable passengers on public transport and ensure perpetrators face stringent justice.