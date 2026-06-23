Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

A Birmingham couple, Tamara and Damion Thomas, have been sentenced after their 12-year-old son, Joshua Thomas, died from untreated diabetic ketoacidosis in December 2022. Despite noticing his illness, the parents delayed contacting emergency services, leading to fatal complications. Joshua was admitted to the hospital on 9 December but sadly died the following day.

Parents Convicted For Neglect

Tamara and Damion Thomas were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and child neglect. Tamara was found guilty of both charges and sentenced to three years and nine months. Damion was cleared of manslaughter but convicted of neglect and given a two-year and nine-month prison term.

Warning Signs Overlooked

Joshua showed clear symptoms of severe diabetic ketoacidosis for several hours before collapsing. His mother only dialled 999 when she noticed his lips had turned white, indicating a critical condition.

Police Stress Preventability