Castleford Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Fatal Night Out Attack in Pontefract

Dylan Maxwell, 28, of Castleford, has been sentenced to almost 14 years in prison after a fatal night out attack on Luke Thompson, 25, in Pontefract on 19 November 2023. Maxwell delivered a punch outside a Pontefract nightclub, causing fatal head injuries. West Yorkshire Police led the investigation into the violent confrontation, underlining the dangers of escalating violence during nights out.

Fatal Punch Outside Nightclub

The assault occurred just after midnight on Front Street, Pontefract. Maxwell, a pub door supervisor who had just finished his shift, became involved in an altercation with Mr Thompson, a stranger. Maxwell’s punch caused Thompson to fall, sustaining a fractured skull and brain bleed. He died in the hospital ten days later from his injuries.

Jury Rejects Self-defence Claim

After fleeing the scene, Maxwell was arrested days later. He claimed self-defence, stating he “pre-empted an assault,” but a Leeds Crown Court jury found him guilty of manslaughter following a five-day trial. The court heard that Maxwell, as licensed door staff, was expected to manage conflict calmly but failed to do so.

Additional Drug Supply Sentences

Alongside an 11-year manslaughter sentence, Maxwell received a consecutive 2 years and 10 months for cocaine supply, plus an 18-month concurrent sentence for cannabis supply linked to offences in Castleford from December 2021. His total custodial term is set at 13 years and 10 months.

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