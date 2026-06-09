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MURDER SENTANCE Man Jailed for Life Over Stoke Newington Partner Murder and Arson

Man Jailed for Life Over Stoke Newington Partner Murder and Arson

Clifton George, 44, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 9 June, after being found guilty of murdering his partner Annabel Rook, 46, at their home in Stoke Newington. Following the stabbing, George also triggered a gas explosion at the property. Police attended the scene early on 17 June 2025 after reports of the explosion and discovered George severely injured in the garden, where he admitted to killing Annabel. This case highlights the devastating impact of prolonged domestic abuse and the critical importance of reporting it.

Brutal Attack And Arrest

An earlier argument at their Dumont Road home escalated violently, with George repeatedly punching and strangling Annabel before stabbing her 22 times. He then set off a gas canister, causing an explosion that damaged the house and alarmed neighbours. Police and emergency services arrived promptly, finding George bleeding and attempting self-harm in the garden. A calm police officer maintained a conversation with him, leading to his confession. George was Arrested on Suspicion of Murder" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/crime/a-woman-has-been-arrested-on-suspicion-of-murder-after-police-were-called-to-an-incident-in-tower-hamlets/">arrested on suspicion of murder and later charged with arson with intent to endanger life.    

Uncovering Years Of Abuse

Detectives investigating the case found extensive evidence of long-term emotional abuse through Annabel’s personal notes and hundreds of messages on her phone and laptop. This digital material showed a recent worsening of the relationship and increasing control and violence from George, particularly after Annabel tried to end things. The evidence was vital in securing the conviction at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Family Tribute And Community Impact

Peter Rook, Annabel’s father, described her as a devoted mother and tireless advocate for vulnerable women, co-founding support charity MamaSuze. He urged others to call out abuse and warned that the most dangerous time for victims is when they try to leave a relationship. Annabel’s work and spirit continue to inspire the local Stoke Newington community and wider support networks.

Police Message On Domestic Abuse

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, leading policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Annabel was a much-loved member of the community and her loss is deeply felt. We urge anyone experiencing domestic abuse to come forward – you will be taken seriously and supported. This sentence shows our commitment to tackling violence against women and girls.”

The Metropolitan Police and Annabel’s family use this tragic case to emphasise the importance of reporting domestic abuse to potentially save lives.

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