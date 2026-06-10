Morecambe Drivers Sentenced Over Death of Cyclist James Lawley

Two Morecambe drivers have been sentenced after the tragic death of 81-year-old cyclist James Lawley in a road traffic collision on Oxcliffe Road, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe. The incident occurred on 21st September 2024, when James was struck by two vehicles, leading to his death at the scene. Lancashire Police carried out an extensive investigation into the crash.

Details Of The Collision

James Lawley, from Heysham, was riding his racing tricycle when Matthew Isherwood, driving a black Seat Altea, hit him, causing James to fall onto the road. Moments later, a silver Mercedes C200, driven by Kevin Dawson, ran over James but initially fled the scene before being identified and stopped by police.

Distraction Behind The Wheel

Forensic analysis revealed Matthew Isherwood was using his mobile phone multiple times mere minutes before the collision. In the four minutes from starting his journey, Isherwood took a Snapchat selfie, sent messages to several people on Snapchat and Instagram, and viewed content on social media, contributing to the fatal incident.

Police Action And Arrests

Roads Policing Unit officers arrested Isherwood at the scene and later intercepted Dawson on the Bay Gateway. Dawson claimed he did not realise he had hit a person, thinking it was debris on the road, which explained his initial failure to stop.

Sentencing At Preston Crown Court

At Preston Crown Court on 8th June, 28-year-old Isherwood pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for five years and two months, with a driving ban of seven years and seven months. He must pass an extended driving retest before resuming driving. Kevin Dawson, 64, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving. He received an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 20 months, a 26-week electronic curfew, and an 18-month driving ban, also requiring an extended retest.