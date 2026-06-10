Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DUO JAILED Morecambe Drivers Sentenced Over Death of Cyclist James Lawley

Morecambe Drivers Sentenced Over Death of Cyclist James Lawley

Two Morecambe drivers have been sentenced after the tragic death of 81-year-old cyclist James Lawley in a road traffic collision on Oxcliffe Road, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe. The incident occurred on 21st September 2024, when James was struck by two vehicles, leading to his death at the scene. Lancashire Police carried out an extensive investigation into the crash.

Details Of The Collision

James Lawley, from Heysham, was riding his racing tricycle when Matthew Isherwood, driving a black Seat Altea, hit him, causing James to fall onto the road. Moments later, a silver Mercedes C200, driven by Kevin Dawson, ran over James but initially fled the scene before being identified and stopped by police.

Distraction Behind The Wheel

Forensic analysis revealed Matthew Isherwood was using his mobile phone multiple times mere minutes before the collision. In the four minutes from starting his journey, Isherwood took a Snapchat selfie, sent messages to several people on Snapchat and Instagram, and viewed content on social media, contributing to the fatal incident.

Police Action And Arrests

Roads Policing Unit officers arrested Isherwood at the scene and later intercepted Dawson on the Bay Gateway. Dawson claimed he did not realise he had hit a person, thinking it was debris on the road, which explained his initial failure to stop.

Sentencing At Preston Crown Court

At Preston Crown Court on 8th June, 28-year-old Isherwood pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for five years and two months, with a driving ban of seven years and seven months. He must pass an extended driving retest before resuming driving. Kevin Dawson, 64, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving. He received an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 20 months, a 26-week electronic curfew, and an 18-month driving ban, also requiring an extended retest.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Couple Caught ‘Romping’ Inside Hair Salon Near Wetherspoons

SALON SCANDAL Couple Caught ‘Romping’ Inside Hair Salon Near Wetherspoons

UK News
England vs Croatia: sharp edges, old scars, and a tense Dallas opener

England vs Croatia: sharp edges, old scars, and a tense Dallas opener

UK News
Woman Blinded in Sunderland Ammonia Acid Attack Sentenced to 13 Years

ACID ATTACK Woman Blinded in Sunderland Ammonia Acid Attack Sentenced to 13 Years

UK News
Why coffee quality at home is replacing café visits

Why coffee quality at home is replacing café visits

UK News
Man Woman Arrested After Serious Hit-and-Run in Swindon

HIT AND RUN Man Woman Arrested After Serious Hit-and-Run in Swindon

UK News
Expert Reveals 5 Loan Shark Red Flags Lurking in Your Inner Circle

LOAN WARNING Expert Reveals 5 Loan Shark Red Flags Lurking in Your Inner Circle

UK News
Crewe Man Jailed for Violent Abuse and Control of Partner

PROLONGED ABUSE Crewe Man Jailed for Violent Abuse and Control of Partner

UK News
Police Appeal After Teen Assault With Wooden Sign in Borehamwood

GIRL ATTACKED Police Appeal After Teen Assault With Wooden Sign in Borehamwood

UK News
Joseph Carver Jailed for Cocaine Supply After Crumlin Crash

COCAINE STASH Joseph Carver Jailed for Cocaine Supply After Crumlin Crash

Court News, UK News
Two Drug Dealers Jailed for Supplying Cannabis in Herefordshire

DRUGS BUST Two Drug Dealers Jailed for Supplying Cannabis in Herefordshire

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Devizes Woman Jailed Eight Years for Killing Her Mother on Christmas Day

MENTAL HEALTH CHALENGES Devizes Woman Jailed Eight Years for Killing Her Mother on Christmas Day

UK News
Devizes Woman Jailed Eight Years for Killing Her Mother on Christmas Day

Devizes Woman Jailed Eight Years for Killing Her Mother on Christmas Day

UK News
Three Arrested in Thanet as Stolen Cooking Oil Seized in Police Sting

OIL STING Three Arrested in Thanet as Stolen Cooking Oil Seized in Police Sting

UK News
Three Arrested in Thanet as Stolen Cooking Oil Seized in Police Sting

Three Arrested in Thanet as Stolen Cooking Oil Seized in Police Sting

UK News
Martin Daynes Charged With Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne

FLASHER PROBE Martin Daynes Charged With Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne

UK News
Martin Daynes Charged With Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne

Martin Daynes Charged With Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Machete Drugs Cash Seized in Gravesend Police Stop

POLICE SEIZURE Machete Drugs Cash Seized in Gravesend Police Stop

UK News
Machete Drugs Cash Seized in Gravesend Police Stop

https://we.tl/t-LL3zPRj2utnqK2kv Machete Drugs Cash Seized in Gravesend Police Stop

UK News
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

BRING HIM HOME Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

UK News
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

UK News
Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

PROTEST FIRE Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

UK News
Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

POLICE BUST Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

UK News
Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

UK News
Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

LEG DAMAGE Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

UK News
Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

UK News
Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

UK News
Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

UK News
Watch Live