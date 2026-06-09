Belfast Attack: 30-Year-Old Charged After Knife Incident Sparks Fires

Police in Belfast have charged a 30-year-old man with attempted murder following a stabbing last night in the city. The attack has sparked unrest, including fires being set on the streets, as emergency services and authorities call for calm amid growing disorder across Belfast.

Fires Erupt In Streets

Masked individuals reportedly set fire to bins obstructing roads, with one pushing burning debris near a bus, intensifying the situation. Thick black smoke has been seen rising over parts of the city.

Objects Thrown At Police

Protesters have gathered and clashed with police, including throwing objects such as traffic cones at police vans. Law enforcement officers have begun moving vans to push back groups towards a major junction.

Police Appeal For Calm

Despite the isolated disorder, police urge the public to stay calm. Streets around Newtownards Road and Dunlady Road in east Belfast have seen groups blocking roads, with police presence maintained to manage the situation.

Victims Condition And Charges

The stabbing victim has sustained serious eye and back injuries. The suspect, charged with attempted murder, remains in custody as investigations continue.

Public Response

Community members have raised thousands in support of a local man who helped the victim during the incident. Authorities continue to stress there is no indication the attack is linked to terrorism.