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Bradford Police Sergeant Admits Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees Court

Bradford Police Sergeant Admits Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees Court

Sergeant Edward Howard from Bradford District Police faced Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning after admitting assault and intentional strangulation during an off-duty incident in Kirklees on 10 November 2025. West Yorkshire Police confirmed the sentencing and ongoing disciplinary review.

Sergeants Court Admission

Sgt Howard pleaded guilty to assault charges linked to the off-duty event. The case was heard in Leeds, and he accepted responsibility for his conduct.

Sentencing Details

  • 12-month community order
  • 200 hours of unpaid work
  • £400 compensation payment
  • £114 court surcharge
  • £85 prosecution costs

Police Response

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of Professional Standards, said:

“Sgt Howard has taken responsibility for his actions, and this behaviour falls well below the standards we expect. It is vital we uphold the highest standards and our officers lead by example on and off duty. Now that the case has concluded, misconduct proceedings will be considered.”

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