Bradford Police Sergeant Admits Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees Court

Sergeant Edward Howard from Bradford District Police faced Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning after admitting assault and intentional strangulation during an off-duty incident in Kirklees on 10 November 2025. West Yorkshire Police confirmed the sentencing and ongoing disciplinary review.

Sergeants Court Admission

Sgt Howard pleaded guilty to assault charges linked to the off-duty event. The case was heard in Leeds, and he accepted responsibility for his conduct.

Sentencing Details

12-month community order

200 hours of unpaid work

£400 compensation payment

£114 court surcharge

£85 prosecution costs

Police Response

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of Professional Standards, said: