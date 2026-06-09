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MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Belfast Beheading Attack

A 30-year-old man faces attempted murder charges following a shocking beheading attack in north Belfast in February 2023. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the suspect, who travelled from Sudan via Paris and Dublin, will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. The incident, filmed on social media, saw bystanders intervene as the suspect threatened a victim with a kitchen knife on Kinnaird Avenue.

Suspects Journey To Belfast

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher revealed the suspect arrived in Belfast after travelling from Sudan to Paris, then Dublin before crossing the Common Travel Area. He sought asylum immediately upon arrival and was granted leave to remain in the UK in September 2023 for five years.

Disturbing Attack Footage

Social media captured the terrifying moment the man held a knife to the victim’s throat while making a sawing motion. Witnesses screamed that the attacker was trying to behead the victim, who was later seen being taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Heroic Intervention

Bystanders bravely stepped in to stop the attack, with one man striking the suspect with a hurling stick. Police recovered the kitchen knife used during the assault and labelled the event a ‘critical incident’.

Police Statement Amp Security

PSNI stated they do not consider the incident terror-related. Following the attack, businesses in the area have boosted security measures amid fears of possible unrest. The suspect was initially misidentified as Somali but is confirmed by police as Sudanese.

Ongoing Legal Process

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, where formal charges of attempted murder will be addressed, marking a significant development in the high-profile case.

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Topics :Crime

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