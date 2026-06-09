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POLICE SEIZURE Machete Drugs Cash Seized in Gravesend Police Stop

Machete Drugs Cash Seized in Gravesend Police Stop

  Kent Police stopped a suspicious white Jaguar on Old Road East, Gravesend, around 1.30am on Saturday, 6 June 2026. The patrol found a 30cm machete, nitrous oxide cannisters, and over £2,000 in cash, prompting arrests linked to weapons and drugs offences.

Machete And Drugs Found

Officers conducting a search of the vehicle and its occupants discovered the large knife alongside multiple nitrous oxide cannisters, commonly known as “NOS.” The items raised immediate concerns about possession of offensive weapons and controlled substances.  

Three Men Arrested

Two 20-year-old men from Gravesend and a 21-year-old man from Doncaster were arrested at the scene on suspicion of having an offensive weapon and possessing class C drugs. All three were taken into custody for questioning.

Conditional Bail Granted

Following their arrests, the men have since been released on conditional bail while police continue their investigation. Further enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

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