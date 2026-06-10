Police Manhunt for Predator on the Run After Abuse Conviction in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent manhunt for Sharam Muhamadi, 21, who vanished after being convicted of trafficking and abusing vulnerable teenage girls. Muhamadi absconded following a Sheffield Crown Court trial where he and another man were found guilty of exploiting girls as young as 12. The search intensifies after his last confirmed sighting in Birmingham city centre on May 18.

Convicted Predator Flees Bail

Muhamadi, from Doncaster, was granted bail during the trial but failed to return to court. He was convicted in his absence of two counts of trafficking girls for sexual exploitation. Police believe he remains in the UK but have not ruled out attempts to leave the country.

Widespread Police Enquiry Underway

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries tracing Muhamadi’s movements, particularly focusing on Birmingham between May 16 and May 18. Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett pledged: “We are wholly focussed on finding Muhamadi and ensuring he faces the consequences of his actions. We will not stop until we find him.”

Grim Details From Sheffield Trial

The investigation began in August 2024 after a missing teenage girl reported sexual exploitation. Six additional victims aged 12 to 16 were identified. Muhamadi and co-defendant Bawan Hawre used fake social media accounts to lure girls with promises of vapes, money, and e-cigarettes before supplying alcohol and drugs to abuse them. Victims were moved between Barnsley and Doncaster for exploitation.

Co-defendant Also Convicted

Bawan Hawre, 28, was found guilty of multiple offences including six counts of trafficking, six counts of rape, grooming, and false imprisonment involving seven teenage girls. Both men are due for sentencing on June 11.