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DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Sentenced for Illegal Re-Entry and Cannabis Supply in Cambridge

Drug Dealer Sentenced for Illegal Re-Entry and Cannabis Supply in Cambridge

Atonio Guvane, 32, has been sentenced to over two years in prison after being caught in Cottenham, near Cambridge, following his illegal re-entry into the UK. The Cambridge police arrested Guvane on 22 April at around 4.30pm after spotting suspicious behaviour in his vehicle, a grey Ford Focus, at a car park entrance.

Suspicious Stop In Cottenham

Guvane initially provided a false name but police found £1,055 in cash, two mobile phones, and 20 bags of cannabis with an estimated street value of up to £700 in his car. Further investigations revealed that he was in the UK under an alias, Ersit Lika, and had breached a deportation order.

Repeated Breach Of Deportation Orders

Guvane was originally deported to Albania in June 2022 under the Early Removal Scheme after serving a prison sentence for drug offences. Despite this, he re-entered the UK illegally twice—first arrested in Brentwood, Essex, and then again in Cottenham, with no permission to re-enter recorded.

Legal Proceedings And Sentence

At Huntingdon Law Courts on 2 June, Guvane pleaded guilty to knowingly entering the UK in breach of a deportation order, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, and possession of criminal property. He received a 26-month prison sentence. Guvane’s address is listed as Osprey Drive, South Trumpington, Cambridge.

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