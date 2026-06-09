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TRIAL UPDATE Teen Girl Raped by Four Men in Bristol After Lured from Somerset

Teen Girl Raped by Four Men in Bristol After Lured from Somerset

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by four men in a Bristol house after being lured from her home in Somerset, a court has heard. The four men, all Afghan nationals, reportedly gave her vodka and cigarettes before the assaults. Police were alerted following a call from the girl’s mother, leading to an ongoing investigation.

Chilling Court Evidence

At Bristol Crown Court, it was revealed the girl first met Mehrab Safi, 21, while Christmas shopping. Safi reportedly gained her trust, asked for nude photos, and arranged a taxi to collect her two days later. She was picked up from an industrial location where Safi and Salman Habibkheil, 19, waited before they took her to a property in St Werburghs.

Alleged Attacks Inside Home

Prosecutor Ed Hetherington told jurors the girl was given cigarettes and vodka to ‘secure her compliance’ before being raped by Safi. The other three – Habibkheil, Awal Ahmadzai, 19, and a 16-year-old boy – allegedly took turns isolating and sexually assaulting her in a bedroom. The victim was described as alone and trapped in an unfamiliar city late at night.

Defendants Deny Charges

Safi denies human trafficking and two counts of rape. Habibkheil denies human trafficking and one count of rape. Ahmadzai denies rape and assault by penetration. The 16-year-old denies one count of rape. The trial is ongoing and expected to last up to three weeks.

Police Response

The assaults came to light after the girl’s mother contacted officers, prompting swift police action. The court continues to hear evidence as proceedings advance.

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