Sidcup Assault Victim Stuart Tickner Dies After Station Road Attack

Stuart Tickner, 50, was found unconscious near the Iron Horse Pub on Station Road, Sidcup, at around 1am on 25 May following an assault. Emergency services rushed him to hospital, where he remained critical until his death on 30 May. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after attending the hospital on 26 May and is currently still under medical care.

Tributes Pour In

Friends and family have described Stuart as “one of the kindest people” who “made friends wherever he went.” A GoFundMe set up by a close friend aims to raise funds for a proper memorial, honouring his generous spirit and the impact he had on those around him.

Family Mourns Loss

Stuart’s daughter Megan expressed “immense sadness” at his passing and recalled how he “lit up any room he walked into.” The loss has deeply affected his mother, daughter, nephews, and many friends.

Stuart Attack

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The arrested man remains in hospital, and police inquiries are ongoing to establish a full picture of what happened during the early hours of 25 May.