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POLICE ATTACK Man Jailed Nearly Two Years for Driving at Police in Peterborough

Man Jailed Nearly Two Years for Driving at Police in Peterborough

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for nearly two years after deliberately driving at a police car and injuring two officers in Peterborough. Bilal Dawlatzai deliberately rammed a marked police vehicle in Orton Malborne on 20 April after being stopped by traffic officers acting on intelligence that he was a disqualified driver with a history of dangerous driving.

Deliberate Police Attack

Dawlatzai, driving a blue Vauxhall Astra, targeted the police car in an attempt to evade arrest. The incident took place near the Herlington Centre as officers requested him to stop.

Officers Suffer Injuries

The collision caused minor injuries to two traffic officers, who sustained neck, shoulder, and back pain. Both officers required medical treatment but are expected to recover fully.

Police Response And Sentencing

Following the incident, Dawlatzai was arrested and later sentenced to almost two years in prison for dangerous driving and assaulting emergency workers. Authorities highlighted the severity of deliberately targeting law enforcement personnel during patrols.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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