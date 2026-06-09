A man was arrested on Monday 8 June in north Belfast following a serious stabbing on Kinnaird Avenue at around 10.30pm. Police and emergency services were called to the scene after witnesses reported a man wielding a knife attacking a victim, with bystanders intervening to stop the assault. The incident left the victim with serious injuries and highlighted the bravery of locals during the violent attack.

Bystanders Tackle Knifeman

Eyewitnesses told police arriving at the scene that the attacker was “trying to cut his head off” during the assault. Disturbing footage circulating on social media showed the victim being stabbed repeatedly before three men, including one armed with a hurl, stepped in to physically restrain the knifeman and halt the violence.

Victim Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following the brutal attack. Police confirmed his injuries are severe but stopped short of providing further details about his condition.

Police Conducting Enquiries

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. A PSNI spokesperson confirmed ongoing inquiries, with officers still on site. They have urged anyone with information or dashcam and CCTV footage from the area to contact Tennent Street police station quoting reference number 1654 08/06/26.

Scene Described As Chaotic

Local residents described the violent stabbing as chaotic and praised those who stepped in to stop what could have been a fatal attack. The swift actions of those present are credited with preventing a worse outcome during the emergency on Kinnaird Avenue.