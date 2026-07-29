Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIELD FIRE Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

Firefighters battled a major field fire that destroyed around 40 acres of crops after the blaze broke out during harvesting in Essex. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to Crows Lane, Woodham Ferrers, at 3.18pm on Wednesday following reports of a large field fire. On arrival, crews found approximately 40 acres of crops alight.

Ten Fire Crews Tackle Blaze

A total of 10 fire crews were sent to the scene as firefighters worked alongside the farmer to contain the rapidly spreading blaze. Firefighters and the farmer created fire breaks around the affected fields to stop the flames spreading further across the surrounding farmland. The incident was brought under control and crews left the scene at 7.15pm.

Farmer Praised for Quick Thinking

Station Manager Quentin Sage praised the farmer’s swift actions, saying they played a crucial role in preventing the fire from becoming even more destructive. He said:

“We’d like to thank the farmer for his quick actions to create fire breaks around the crops. This helped crews to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

“Everything is still so dry at the moment and it only takes an ember to cause a devastating field fire like this.”

Fire Service Issues Summer Warning

Following the incident, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service urged people to take extra care during the current spell of hot, dry weather. Station Manager Sage added:

“Please help us prevent wildfires this summer by avoiding having bonfires and barbecues in the countryside, stubbing cigarette butts out properly and taking your litter home.”

Public Asked to Avoid the Area

During the incident, the fire service asked members of the public to stay away from Crows Lane while firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control. The fire is believed to have started accidentally during harvesting, with no injuries reported. The incident comes as fire services across the UK continue to warn that dry conditions have significantly increased the risk of wildfires and crop fires during the summer months.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on Manchester’s Market Street as Trams Halted

TRAM HORROR Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on Manchester’s Market Street as Trams Halted

UK News
Sex Offender Jailed After Woman Sexually Assaulted Twice at London Euston Station

STATION ATTACKER JAILED Sex Offender Jailed After Woman Sexually Assaulted Twice at London Euston Station

UK News
Four Jailed After £1 Million Crime Spree Targeting New-Build Homes Across England

CRIME SPREE Four Jailed After £1 Million Crime Spree Targeting New-Build Homes Across England

UK News
More Than Five Tonnes of Waste Cleared as Major Clean-Up Targets Troubled Prestwich Estate

MAJOR EFFORTS More Than Five Tonnes of Waste Cleared as Major Clean-Up Targets Troubled Prestwich Estate

UK News
Five Charged in Thames Valley Police Romance Fraud and Money Laundering Investigation

LAUNDERING SCAM Five Charged in Thames Valley Police Romance Fraud and Money Laundering Investigation

UK News
Police Launch Appeal to Trace Wanted Man Recalled to Prison

WANTED ON RECALL Police Launch Appeal to Trace Wanted Man Recalled to Prison

UK News
Man Jailed After Entering Greater Manchester School Armed With Knife, Hatchet and Hammer

HAMMER ATTACK Man Jailed After Entering Greater Manchester School Armed With Knife, Hatchet and Hammer

UK News
Fake Doctor Who Carried Out Illegal Circumcisions on Children Has Jail Sentence Reduced

FAKE DOCTOR Fake Doctor Who Carried Out Illegal Circumcisions on Children Has Jail Sentence Reduced

UK News
Two West Yorkshire Police Officers Charged With Serious Criminal Offences

COPS IN HOT WATER Two West Yorkshire Police Officers Charged With Serious Criminal Offences

UK News
Departing Essex Police Chief Defends Frontline Officers Against ‘Armchair Critics’

POLICING ISN"T PERFECT Departing Essex Police Chief Defends Frontline Officers Against ‘Armchair Critics’

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

CELTIC BRAWL Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

UK News
Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

UK News
Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

NEW APPOINTMENTS Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

UK News
Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

UK News
Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

SCUMBAGS Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

UK News
Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
County Lines Drug Line Holder Jailed for Role in London-to-Essex Cocaine and Heroin Network

DRUGS NETWORK DENTED County Lines Drug Line Holder Jailed for Role in London-to-Essex Cocaine and Heroin Network

UK News
County Lines Drug Line Holder Jailed for Role in London-to-Essex Cocaine and Heroin Network

County Lines Drug Line Holder Jailed for Role in London-to-Essex Cocaine and Heroin Network

UK News
Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

TRIBUTES PAID Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

UK News
Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

UK News
Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

POLICE CRACKDOWN Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

UK News
Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules

Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules

UK News
Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules

Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules

UK News
Melksham Couple Appear in Court Accused of Cocaine Supply Offences

DRUGS CHARGES Melksham Couple Appear in Court Accused of Cocaine Supply Offences

UK News
Melksham Couple Appear in Court Accused of Cocaine Supply Offences

Melksham Couple Appear in Court Accused of Cocaine Supply Offences

UK News
Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

COLLAR FELT Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

UK News
Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

UK News
Watch Live