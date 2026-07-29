Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

Firefighters battled a major field fire that destroyed around 40 acres of crops after the blaze broke out during harvesting in Essex. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to Crows Lane, Woodham Ferrers, at 3.18pm on Wednesday following reports of a large field fire. On arrival, crews found approximately 40 acres of crops alight.

Ten Fire Crews Tackle Blaze

A total of 10 fire crews were sent to the scene as firefighters worked alongside the farmer to contain the rapidly spreading blaze. Firefighters and the farmer created fire breaks around the affected fields to stop the flames spreading further across the surrounding farmland. The incident was brought under control and crews left the scene at 7.15pm.

Farmer Praised for Quick Thinking

Station Manager Quentin Sage praised the farmer’s swift actions, saying they played a crucial role in preventing the fire from becoming even more destructive. He said:

“We’d like to thank the farmer for his quick actions to create fire breaks around the crops. This helped crews to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

“Everything is still so dry at the moment and it only takes an ember to cause a devastating field fire like this.”

Fire Service Issues Summer Warning

Following the incident, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service urged people to take extra care during the current spell of hot, dry weather. Station Manager Sage added:

“Please help us prevent wildfires this summer by avoiding having bonfires and barbecues in the countryside, stubbing cigarette butts out properly and taking your litter home.”

Public Asked to Avoid the Area

During the incident, the fire service asked members of the public to stay away from Crows Lane while firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control. The fire is believed to have started accidentally during harvesting, with no injuries reported. The incident comes as fire services across the UK continue to warn that dry conditions have significantly increased the risk of wildfires and crop fires during the summer months.