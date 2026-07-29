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TEEN STABBING Teenager Stabbed in Barking as Police Appeal for Information

Teenager Stabbed in Barking as Police Appeal for Information

A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Barking, with detectives appealing for witnesses as enquiries continue. Police were called at around 9.50pm on Monday 27 July to reports of a stabbing in Salisbury Avenue, Barking. Officers from the Metropolitan Police, alongside the London Ambulance Service, attended the scene and found the teenager suffering from a stab wound to his arm.

Victim Taken to Hospital

The 17-year-old was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His injuries were later assessed as non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

No Arrests

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that no arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain ongoing. Detectives are working to establish what led to the incident and identify those responsible.

Appeal for Witnesses

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police by calling 101, quoting CAD 8168/28JUL. Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers. Enquiries are ongoing.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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