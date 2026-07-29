Police Release Image After £4,000 Damage Caused to Parked Car in St Austell

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man after a parked car was extensively damaged in St Austell, leaving repair costs estimated at around £4,000. The incident happened at around 1.30am on Sunday 5 April in Fore Street, St Austell, where a black Ford Fiesta sustained significant damage to its roof.

Image Released

Devon & Cornwall Police have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. Officers are urging anyone who recognises the individual, or who has information about the incident, to come forward.

£4,000 Damage

Police said the damage caused to the Ford Fiesta is estimated to cost approximately £4,000 to repair. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Appeal for Information

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 50260084861. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its online reporting service. Police are continuing their enquiries.