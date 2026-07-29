Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

The family of a Leeds woman whose death is being investigated as murder have paid an emotional tribute, describing her as a “beautiful, kind and caring” woman who would do anything for others. Tracy Davenport, 58, was found dead by police officers inside a flat in Cottingley Towers, Leeds, during the early hours of Saturday 25 July after officers responded to a concern for safety. Her death is being investigated by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Family’s Emotional Tribute

In a statement released through police, Tracy’s family described the devastating loss she has left behind. They said:

“A tribute to the most beautiful, kind, caring mother, sister, aunty, nana, niece and daughter.

“Tracy would help anybody and put everybody before herself, she would give you her last penny. Tracy lit up any room she walked into.

“A beautiful woman took too soon in the most horrific, unspeakable manner.

“Tracy, aka mum, you will be forever loved and missed forever more. There are no words to describe the void that this tragedy has left and can never again be filled.

“Love you always Alison, Adian and family.”

Man Charged With Murder

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Colin Mann, 52, of Cottingley Towers, Leeds, has been charged with Tracy Davenport’s murder. Police said Mann was arrested following the incident on Friday 24 July before later being charged. He appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

Investigation Continues

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Tracy Davenport’s death. Her family remain supported by specially trained officers as enquiries continue. Police have not released any further details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.