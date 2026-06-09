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HATE CRIME ATTACK Man Charged Over Racial Assault on Taxi Driver in Weston-super-Mare

Man Charged Over Racial Assault on Taxi Driver in Weston-super-Mare

A 22-year-old man has been charged following a racial assault and attack on a taxi driver in Weston-super-Mare on Saturday, 6 June. Avon and Somerset Police responded after reports of a violent altercation on Clevedon Road.

Violent Assault On Clevedon Road

The incident occurred just before 3pm when emergency services were called to a confrontation involving physical violence and racial abuse targeting the taxi driver.

Serious Charges Faced

Kai Easen, from Haydon Wick, Swindon, is charged with racially and religiously aggravated actual bodily harm, two counts of causing actual bodily harm, making threats to kill, and assaulting an emergency worker.

Upcoming Court Appearance

Easen has been bailed pending his appearance at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on 28 July, where he will face the charges formally.

Woman Released On Bail

A 21-year-old woman from Swindon, also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on conditional bail as police continue their enquiries.

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