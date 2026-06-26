Brooke George, 23, a British TikTok influencer held in Dubai, faces the death penalty if convicted of murdering fellow Brit Bill Treeby, 26. The case unfolded in Dubai after George met Treeby online and travelled there for a photoshoot, sparking international attention due to the high-profile death penalty threat in the UAE.
Background Of The Victim
Bill Treeby, 26, had previous convictions for common assault and unlawful wounding in Maidstone Crown Court in December 2023. He received a suspended 14-month prison sentence related to attacks on a man and a woman. Treeby was also awaiting trial on cocaine conspiracy charges linked to a Kent Police investigation.
Events Leading To Arrest
George allegedly met Treeby via Facebook. She described a positive first visit to Dubai but claimed that on her second trip in June, Treeby attacked her, confiscated her passport, and booked a one-way ticket against her will. An alleged altercation at an apartment led George to act in self-defence, reportedly using a kitchen knife. She was arrested at Dubai International Airport on June 22 while attempting to leave.
Detention Conditions And Claims
While detained at Bur Dubai police station, George has alleged she was denied legal counsel and forced to strip naked in front of male officers. She described this as “deeply humiliating and distressing.” Her family, supported by the advocacy group Detained in Dubai, assert she acted in self-defence amid alleged repeated assaults by Treeby.
Family And Advocacy Responses
George’s mother expressed profound concern for her daughter’s well-being, describing her as “utterly terrified” and trying to escape a traumatic situation. Detained in Dubai’s CEO, Radha Stirling, has urged Dubai authorities to treat the case as domestic abuse and to grant George bail pending investigation. Treeby’s widow publicly expressed heartbreak at losing her husband.
UK Government Support
The Foreign Office confirmed ongoing contact with George, her family, and local UAE authorities, emphasising diplomatic support. Concerns have risen about social media influencers and travellers drawn to Dubai under false pretences, later facing coercion or violence, highlighting wider issues around safety for British nationals overseas.