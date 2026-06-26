A former magistrate and three others were sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on 25 June after a Metropolitan Police investigation exposed a large organised crime network supplying heroin and crack cocaine across west London between October 2024 and July 2025. Detectives used call data records, forensic evidence, and phone downloads to target a sophisticated operation responsible for distributing drugs worth over £174,000. The four key members arrested included Purshotam Dhillon, a serving magistrate, alongside Hardeep Thind, Bikramjit Brar, and Leandrea Lynch.
Sentencing Outcomes
- Purshotam Dhillon, 59, was sentenced to seven years in prison.
- Hardeep Thind, 48, received 12 years and six months plus dangerous driving penalties.
- Bikramjit Brar, 46, was handed three years and four months.
- Leandrea Lynch, 49, got a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence.
Purshotam Dhillon Court
Detective Inspector Mark Gavin from the Met’s Specialist Crime highlighted the network’s extensive impact: “A well-established organised crime group was supplying significant quantities of Class A drugs across London, exploiting vulnerable communities and fuelling criminality.” Despite being imprisoned for previous drug offences and weapons possession, Hardeep Thind continued to control the network using a burner phone from an open prison before resuming activity after release.
Operational Roles Revealed
The investigation uncovered distinct roles: Thind acted as the leader, Dhillon stored drugs and cash and facilitated operations from his home, Brar handled distribution, and Lynch worked as a runner coordinating supply and communications.
Evidence And Enforcement
Police gathered key evidence from phone records, forensic analysis, and surveillance, linking members directly to drug supplies. Coordinated raids on 1 July 2025 led to arrests and the seizure of heroin, crack cocaine, cash, phones, and drug packaging materials. Dhillon abused his trusted position to aid the operation, allowing drugs to be weighed and packaged at his residence and associating with Thind’s distribution vehicles.
Ongoing Efforts Against Organised Crime
The Met continues to prioritise disrupting organised drug supply lines, which often involve exploitation and violence. Last year’s operations led to over 21,000 disruptions, marking a 63% increase from the previous year. The sentences reflect a firm message that no one is above the law, especially those who breach public trust while engaging in serious crime.