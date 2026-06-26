Mother Arrested Over Death of Infant Found Near Renningen Home

Police in Renningen, Germany, have arrested 32-year-old Dijana L. on suspicion of murdering her three-month-old son, Adrian, after his body was found near their home. The infant was discovered in the Rankbach stream, just 500 metres from their flat, following a reported kidnapping that triggered a major search operation.
Kidnap Claim Disproven
Dijana told police that Adrian was snatched from his pram outside their home while she brought in shopping on June 18. Authorities launched a large-scale hunt involving helicopters, drones, firefighters, and 40 rescue dogs but found no sign of an abductor.
Infant Found In River
The next day, emergency teams recovered Adrian’s body near the stream close to the family residence. The baby had been born prematurely, and Dijana reportedly only became aware of her pregnancy in the fifth month.
Strained Domestic Situation
Neighbours described the family’s flat as cramped and chaotic, frequently hearing arguments between Dijana and her ex-boyfriend, who also lived there with his mother. Colleagues said Dijana was actively seeking better housing to escape the difficult environment.
Adrian Fire
A dedicated homicide unit has been established to probe the circumstances surrounding Adrian’s death. Police are using a 3D model as part of their inquiry. Renningen’s mayor, Melanie Hettmer, voiced her shock and sadness, describing the tragedy as “speechless.”