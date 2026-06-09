Joseph Carver Jailed for Cocaine Supply After Crumlin Crash

Joseph Carver, 41, from Crumlin was jailed after nearly £90,000 worth of cocaine was found following a vehicle collision. The incident occurred while Carver was transporting about 900g of cocaine, leading to his subsequent arrest and investigation by police.

Crash Leads To Seizure

Carver collided with another car while carrying nearly a kilo of white powder, which was confirmed as cocaine. Police recovered weighing scales, clear plastic bags, and a mobile phone from the scene, indicating drug distribution activity.

Arrest Uncovers More Evidence

Officers arrested Carver at his home where additional drug supply materials were seized, including tick lists, weighing scales, a mobile phone, and over 400g of cannabis.

Extensive Drug Supply Revealed

Messages recovered from Carver’s phones detailed involvement in supplying approximately 30kg of cocaine over 11 months, highlighting the scale of his operation.

Legal Outcome

Carver pleaded guilty to multiple charges: being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, possession with intent to supply both drugs, and possession of criminal property. On 4 June, Cardiff Magistrates’ Court sentenced him to eight years imprisonment.