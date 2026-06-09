Bradford Man Jailed for Sexual Activity with Teenage Girl in Kirklees

Aslam Masood, 51, from Lister Hills, Bradford, has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 17. The offence occurred in Kirklees on 20 February 2024 and was reported by the victim two days later.

Conviction Details

Masood pleaded guilty to the offence and faced sentencing as a result. His case highlights the ongoing efforts to protect minors from sexual exploitation.

Legal Consequences

Alongside the custodial sentence, Masood has been served with a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order designed to restrict his activities and prevent further offences.

Police Involvement

The delay between the incident and reporting was brief, showing prompt action by the victim and supporting authorities. Local police forces remain committed to investigating such cases thoroughly.