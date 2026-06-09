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PROBE LAUNCHED Massive Fire Erupts at Bermondsey Recycling Centre in London

Massive Fire Erupts at Bermondsey Recycling Centre in London

  The London Fire Brigade rushed to a major fire at a recycling centre on Landmann Way, Bermondsey, south east London, shortly after 5.30pm on June 8. Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines worked through the night to bring the blaze under control, with residents urged to keep windows and doors shut due to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Massive Fire Response

Fire crews from Deptford, Old Kent Road, Greenwich and nearby stations attended the scene, deploying two 32-metre turntable ladders to tackle the fire from above. The Brigade’s Drone Team provided aerial support to the Incident Commander, allowing for efficient assessment and firefighting tactics.

Extensive Damage

Station Commander Wayne Bloomfield revealed the fire engulfed a large quantity of refuse and the roof of a warehouse unit. Additionally, a van and a car were destroyed in the fire, which crews extinguished just before midnight.

Health And Safety Warning

One man received treatment on site from the London Ambulance Service. Due to significant smoke, residents were warned to keep doors and windows closed. There were also reports of loose embers, common in large fires. Residents were advised to douse embers with water and to call 999 immediately if fires started near their homes.

Investigation Underway

London Fire Brigade and authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire at this busy south east London recycling facility.

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