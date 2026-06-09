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SALON SCANDAL Couple Caught ‘Romping’ Inside Hair Salon Near Wetherspoons

Couple Caught ‘Romping’ Inside Hair Salon Near Wetherspoons

  A couple were spotted allegedly having sex inside Blu Hair and Beauty salon on 5 June, shocking Wetherspoons customers watching from a nearby pub in West Yorkshire. The incident was caught on video by Gavin Proctor, 41, from Wetherby, showing the couple visible through the salon’s front window as onlookers reacted in disbelief.

Shocked Onlookers Watch

As the couple were seen romping inside the salon, drinkers at the adjacent Wetherspoons pub could clearly view the scene. The clip, which includes bystanders’ laughter and shocked comments, quickly went viral, drawing over 1.7 million views online.

Salon Responds Publicly

Blu Hair and Beauty confirmed awareness of the video, stating the incident involved a member of their team and occurred outside business hours. They emphasised the behaviour does not reflect their professional standards, assuring customers the matter has been dealt with internally.

Social Media Reacts

The unusual incident sparked amusement and jokes on social media. Comments included quips such as “Is it an appointment or do they do walk-ins?” and “New definition of blow and go.” Online users responded with a mixture of laughs and disbelief at the public display near a popular pub.

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