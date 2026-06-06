Man Jailed for Life After Vauxhall Debt Stabbing Murder

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 years after stabbing a 32-year-old to death in Vauxhall. Fawaz Abdulkareem fatally stabbed Daniel Manuel on July 5 last year at Abdulkareem’s flat on Bondway, following a dispute over money, the Metropolitan Police confirmed after the sentencing.

Fatal Argument Over Debt

Mr Manuel and Abdulkareem had spent the night out at a nightclub before returning with friends to the flat. An argument over a financial dispute escalated, resulting in Mr Manuel being stabbed three times with a kitchen knife.

Violent Aftermath

After the attack, Abdulkareem left the flat with the knife concealed in his waistband covered by his T-shirt. He reported Mr Manuel’s injuries to others in the building’s lobby. Attempting to evade capture, he tried to discard the knife out of the 14th floor window, but police noticed blood on his clothing and arrested him at the scene.

Self-defence Claim Rejected

Abdulkareem claimed he acted in self-defence, but evidence showed Mr Manuel was likely stabbed while his back was turned. The jury dismissed Abdulkareem’s defence at Croydon Crown Court, where he was found guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Family Mourns Loss

Mr Manuel’s wife, Zulal, expressed her devastation: “Daniel was not just my husband, he was my partner, my home, my emotional safety and the person I built my entire life around. Losing him in such a violent and sudden way has completely shattered my world.” She described the deep impact the loss has had on every aspect of her life.

Police Praise Investigation

Detective Inspector Luke Hampton, who led the investigation, said: “Daniel was murdered in a moment of extreme violence by a man he thought was his friend. Abdulkareem tried to deceive police but our detectives saw through his lies and secured a conviction. Our thoughts remain with Daniel’s family and we hope this sentence gives them some peace.”