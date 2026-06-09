Police Appeal After Teen Assault With Wooden Sign in Borehamwood

Hertfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was assaulted in Borehamwood on Thursday 28 May. The incident took place around 5.20pm in Meadow Park, when the victim was hit by a wooden sign during an altercation between a group of young people and a man.

Incident Under Investigation

PC Mike Vine, leading the investigation, urged anyone who was in the area or witnessed what happened to come forward. He highlighted that video footage of the event would be particularly helpful.

Calls For Witnesses

The police are keen to gather information to identify those involved. They have provided multiple ways for the public to report details including online forms, webchats, and phone lines.

How To Report

Complete the online reporting form quoting crime ref: 41/49518/26

Speak to an operator via the Force Communications Room webchat

Call the non-emergency number 101 (999 in emergencies)

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Community Safety Priority

The police stress the importance of community cooperation in resolving this assault. They continue to prioritise safety in Borehamwood and urge anyone with information not to hesitate.